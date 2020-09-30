Mission’s Annual Fire Prevention Week Goes Virtual

Mission — A fall favourite in Mission, the annual Fire Prevention Week will take place virtually, running from Sunday, October 4 to Saturday, October 10 at missionfirefair.ca.

This year, as more people stay home due to the COVID-19 crisis, the theme of Fire Prevention Week is fire safety in the kitchen.

The virtual event will include a series of made-in-Mission videos from Mission Fire Rescue Service, Mission Emergency Support Services and E-Comm 911. Kids can enter to win a prize by entering a colouring contest. Fire prevention tips and resources will also be shared.

Find out more at missionfirefair.ca and follow along from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 on social media at facebook.com/mission.fire.rescue.