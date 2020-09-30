Chilliwack RCMP Nab Impaired Driver After Wellington Avenue Crash

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 30, 2020

Chilliwack – Early Sunday Morning (2:15AM on September 27, 2020), a patrolling officer witnessed a car travelling on Wellington Avenue crash into a parked pickup truck. As police conducted their investigation, the officer noted the driver ( a 20 year old Chilliwack man) was intoxicated.

BC Ambulance transported the man suffering non-life threatening injuries to hospital.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack RCMP Nab Impaired Driver After Wellington Avenue Crash"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.