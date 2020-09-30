Chilliwack RCMP Nab Impaired Driver After Wellington Avenue Crash

Chilliwack – Early Sunday Morning (2:15AM on September 27, 2020), a patrolling officer witnessed a car travelling on Wellington Avenue crash into a parked pickup truck. As police conducted their investigation, the officer noted the driver ( a 20 year old Chilliwack man) was intoxicated.

BC Ambulance transported the man suffering non-life threatening injuries to hospital.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence gathered, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of criminal charges.