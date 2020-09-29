Project Local Business Restart – Abbotsford, Chilliwack

The Local Business Restart Project was created as a direct response to the impact that the COVID- 19pandemic has had on local small and medium-sized businesses. It is a collaboration between CommunityFutures South Fraser, Stó:lō Community Futures, the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN),and the Abbotsford Business Community Coalition (ABCC). We ​are committed to understanding the needs of small and medium-sized businesses in Abbotsford & Chilliwack, through our partnership and funding made possible by Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Expert-led workshops, lunch and learns and customized one on one business coaching are programs thatare engaging and inclusive. Valued at over $175 per workshop with a diverse offering of topics,businesses are sure to find an opportunity for learning or to support their specific needs. Workshops are taught by local business owners who understand our communities and the challenges that COVID – 19 have brought.

The workshops, lunch and learns as well as the customized one on one sessions are offered to business owners and their employees in Abbotsford or Chilliwack free of charge.

The program includes:

1.Workshop series​ – starting October 7th. Topics to include Workforce Development (HR), Financial Strategies (Cashflow Planning), Marketing and Content Development, Social Media Training and E-commerce Development.

2.Lunch and Learn series​ – beginning November we will host various lunch and learn discussions that will include topics in the above pillars as well as topics covering Workplace Wellness and Mental Health,Customer Service and more.

3.OneonOne Advisory Services​ – Coaching will be available for those who require customized support in the above areas in addition to business and leadership coaching.

Registration is now open and is available at www.projectlocalrestart.ca

For more information please contact Nicole Read at Community Futures 604-392-5133 nicole.read@southfraser.comor Nicki Bullock at 604-791-9230 nicki.bullock@southfraser.com