LIVE on chillTV @5PM Thursday – Dan Coulter on Why He Will Run as NDP Candidate in Chilliwack against Martin, Janzen

Posted By: Don Lehn September 29, 2020

Chilliwack/Burnaby – As the BC NDP updated their candidate list late Monday afternoon, a new name cropped up for the riding of Chilliwack.

Chilliwack School Board Chair Dan Coulter. He will run against Conservative Diane Janzen and Liberal Incumbent MLA John Martin.

Coulter will be on chillTV’s News of the Week, Thursday afternoon at 5PM on the chillTV YouTube Channel to discuss his candacity.

More to come.

