Free Transit for Chilliwack Seniors – October 1st is Senior’s Day

Chilliwack – – The City of Chilliwack and BC Transit are providing free transit service for seniors (65 and over) on October 1, 2020 as part of National Senior’s Day.

Free transit for seniors will be available all day throughout the Chilliwack Transit System. Service on handyDART will also be free for seniors.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/chilliwack or check the Rider’s Guide.