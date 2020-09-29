Fraser Health Expands COVID-19 Testing in Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Surrey – In partnership with the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, the City of Abbotsford, and the University of the Fraser Valley, Fraser Health has relocated our Abbotsford test collection centre to a new location in Abbotsford that will increase the testing capacity by almost five times. This expanded test collection centre will meet the needs of the community by providing timely access to COVID-19 testing for those who are experiencing symptoms. The new test collection centre opens tomorrow.

Located at 33844 King Road in Abbotsford, this new service will be located in parking lot #10 at the University of the Fraser Valley. This centre will operate using a drive-through and walk-in model, and will conduct as many as 500 COVID-19 tests daily. The centre will be open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

In partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice and local municipalities, Fraser Health supports 11 COVID-19 test collection centres across the region, including the Tri-Cities test collection centre that will open on October 5. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about assessment and testing collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

