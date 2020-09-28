2020 Canadian Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Toronto – Broadcasting from the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and Nashville, Tenn., Canada’s biggest night in country music did not disappoint, with performances from Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Tenille Townes and Brett Kissel.

Local Country fave’s Todd Ruchard and Cambree Lovesey were not nominated, however, country fans were happy that Dallas Smith was Entertainer of the Year.

Langley’s Brett Kissel lead the pack with four awards, while Dallas Smith and Tenille Townes follow with three each.

Nominees with Winners in black:

Album Of The Year

Black Sheep – Dean Brody

Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between – Tenille Arts

Now Or Never – Brett Kissel

Singles Only – James Barker Band

TD Entertainer Of The Year

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice Award

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tebey

Tenille Townes

Female Artist Of The Year

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Group Or Duo Of The Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist Of The Year

Dan Davidson

Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

Nice Horse

Tenille Townes

Male Artist Of The Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Tebey

Rising Star

Tenille Arts

Sons of Daughters

Matt Lang

Tyler Joe Miller

Emily Reid

Roots Album Of The Year

Kalsey Kulyk – Kalsey Kulyk

Love Wins – Kelly Prescott

Fingers Crossed – JJ Shiplett

Everbound – The Washboard Union

The Other Way – Donovan Woods

Single Of The Year

“Count The Ways” – Jade Eagleson

“Drop” – Dallas Smith

“Keep It Simple” – James Barker Band

“Single Man” – High Valley

“Whiskey In A Teacup” – Dean Brody

Songwriter(s) Of The Year

“Good Ol’ Bad Days” – Skip Back, Aaron Goodvin, Matt Nolen

“No Truck Song” – Jeff Coplan, Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace

“These Days” – MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Sapp, Parker Welling

“I Do Too” – Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, The Reklaws

“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tina Parol, Gordie Sampson, Tenille Townes

Video Of The Year

“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union

“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel

“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tenille Townes

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Silver Lining” – Hunter Brothers