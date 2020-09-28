2020 Canadian Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Posted By: Don Lehn September 28, 2020

Toronto – Broadcasting from the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and Nashville, Tenn., Canada’s biggest night in country music did not disappoint, with performances from Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, Tenille Townes and Brett Kissel.

Local Country fave’s Todd Ruchard and Cambree Lovesey were not nominated, however, country fans were happy that Dallas Smith was Entertainer of the Year.

Langley’s Brett Kissel lead the pack with four awards, while Dallas Smith and Tenille Townes follow with three each.

Nominees with Winners in black:

Album Of The Year

Black Sheep – Dean Brody
Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between – Tenille Arts
Now Or Never – Brett Kissel
Singles Only – James Barker Band

TD Entertainer Of The Year

Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice Award

Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tebey
Tenille Townes

Female Artist Of The Year

Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes

Group Or Duo Of The Year

High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist Of The Year

Dan Davidson
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
Nice Horse
Tenille Townes

Male Artist Of The Year

Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Tebey

Rising Star

Tenille Arts
Sons of Daughters
Matt Lang
Tyler Joe Miller
Emily Reid

Roots Album Of The Year

Kalsey Kulyk – Kalsey Kulyk
Love Wins – Kelly Prescott
Fingers Crossed – JJ Shiplett
Everbound – The Washboard Union
The Other Way – Donovan Woods

Single Of The Year

“Count The Ways” – Jade Eagleson
“Drop” – Dallas Smith
“Keep It Simple” – James Barker Band
“Single Man” – High Valley
“Whiskey In A Teacup” – Dean Brody

Songwriter(s) Of The Year

“Good Ol’ Bad Days” – Skip Back, Aaron Goodvin, Matt Nolen
“No Truck Song” – Jeff Coplan, Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace
“These Days” – MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Sapp, Parker Welling
“I Do Too” – Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, The Reklaws
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tina Parol, Gordie Sampson, Tenille Townes

Video Of The Year

“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union
“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tenille Townes
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
“Silver Lining” – Hunter Brothers

