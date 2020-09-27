Mission Council Releases Comprehensive “Report to Mission” (VIDEO)

Mission – District of Mission Council has released the Report to Mission (Click here), a comprehensive document and public address that highlights the District’s progress in key areas benefiting the people of Mission, the community at large, the efficient operation of District business, and the recent and upcoming major investments for the future.

Recent initiatives highlighted in the Report to Mission include:

• Critical investments in traffic and pedestrian safety, including the addition of new crosswalks, speed reader boards, new sidewalks, and anti-skid treatments

• Addition of four new full-time firefighters, enhancing MFRS’s ability to perform lifesaving work by ensuring the career engine is now fully staffed 24/7

• Investment in transit services, including the construction of a new transit maintenance centre for Central Fraser Valley and expanded weekend and holiday service

• Introduction of the blue recycle bin to the curbside collection program to reduce additional waste from blue bags

• Implementation of a new building permit ‘pre-application review’ prior to accepting a formal application to assist applicants in providing the correct information, which will lead to permits being issued with greater efficiency

• Formally requesting to the Province for Mission to be reclassified from a district to a city in an effort to attract new economic development and reflect our growing community

• Completion of the waterfront vision, roadmap and guiding principles.