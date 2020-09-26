Abbotsford – The Kinghaven Peardonville House Society 2020 Annual Report has been release and provides great insight into the programs and services they offer.

Kinghaven is for men in recovery and Peardonville caters to women and moms with kids who have no where else to go while in recovery.

The report comes on the heels of yet another terrible month of statistics highlighting illicit drug overdose deaths primarily fentanyl) in the Fraser Valley and across BC.

Peardonville