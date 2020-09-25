Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Joy-Lynn Leon, 42, of Chilliwack. Ms. Leon was last seen on September 23, 2020 in the 9000-block of Mary Street.
Joy-Lynn Leon description:
- Indigenous female;
- Height: 168 cm (5’06);
- Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs);
- Hair: dark brown;
- Eyes: brown.
As investigators, continue to search for Ms. Leon they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and family are concerned for Joy-Lynn’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joy-Lynn Leon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Follow on Twitter at UFVRD_RCMP.
Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching For Joy-Lynn Leon – Last Seen in Downtown Chilliwack"