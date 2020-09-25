RCMP Searching For Joy-Lynn Leon – Last Seen in Downtown Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Joy-Lynn Leon, 42, of Chilliwack. Ms. Leon was last seen on September 23, 2020 in the 9000-block of Mary Street.

Joy-Lynn Leon description:

Indigenous female;

Height: 168 cm (5’06);

Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs);

Hair: dark brown;

Eyes: brown.

As investigators, continue to search for Ms. Leon they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Joy-Lynn’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joy-Lynn Leon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

