RCMP Searching For Joy-Lynn Leon – Last Seen in Downtown Chilliwack

TOPICS:
RCMP/Joy-Lynn Leon

Posted By: Don Lehn September 25, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Joy-Lynn Leon, 42, of Chilliwack. Ms. Leon was last seen on September 23, 2020 in the 9000-block of Mary Street.

Joy-Lynn Leon description:

  •  Indigenous female;
  •  Height: 168 cm (5’06);
  •  Weight: 54 kg (119 lbs);
  •  Hair: dark brown;
  •  Eyes: brown.

As investigators, continue to search for Ms. Leon they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Joy-Lynn’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joy-Lynn Leon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter at UFVRD_RCMP.

RCMP
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching For Joy-Lynn Leon – Last Seen in Downtown Chilliwack"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.