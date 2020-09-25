RCMP Needs Help to ID Man Who Slapped Teen Girl On Her Buttocks

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person in a photograph taken from a security camera.

During the lunch hour ( 12:15PM, Wednesday September 16, 2020), a man riding a bicycle slapped a teenage girl in the buttock as he rode past the victim and her friend walking on the sidewalk in the 46000-block of Yale Road. A security camera from a neighbouring residence captured an image of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-thirties wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a hat.

RCMP

RCMP investigators continue to pursue their investigation and at this stage of the investigation believe this is an isolated event.

As the RCMP continue to pursue our investigation we reaching out for the public’s assistance to identify the man in the photo, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. RCMP have not received any similar incidents. We are concerned and take the safety of everyone especially our children seriously.

RCMP urge anyone with information to identify the individual to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).