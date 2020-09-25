chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! “The Negotiation” Season 2, Episode 2 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack Tonight! “The Negotiation” Season 2, Episode 2.

“The Negotiation” New chillTV Director of Programming Geoff Edwards manages to locate Berris and lure him back to chillTV studios for a ‘conversation’.

Meanwhile, Rachel Caroline Plaza goes into near meltdown as she deals with ‘double trouble’ and an ‘extra’ Caleb Dankworth as co-host.

Mancy Detective Agency’s Nancy Guitar is tasked with located both her partner Mary, and the missing disgraced former ‘main’ host of Chilliwack Tonight!, and interviews the biologist with a twist (caught in an unguarded moment).

“Bruce on the Loose” Warren is back, pedalling “Wack What”.

Fortunately we have some respite enjoying musical guest the Leonard Hodgins Endeavour sharing his latest release, “What Changed?” from the wonderful Rosewood Studio & Production’s compilation, “Artists in Isolation, Vol. 2”, available: https://rosewoodstudioproduction.band…

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™