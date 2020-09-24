Tractorgrease Cafe Celebrates 6th Anniversary Friday and Saturday (25 and 26) and Plans For 2021

Chilliwack – My how times (and tunes) fly by!

Tractorgrease is celebrating its 6th anniversary on Friday and Saturday.

Jeff Bonner and crew have gone through some obstacles in the past and even had to cancel their open mic but always kept plowing through the unknown and bringing you awesome live music every weekend.



Unfortunately their indoor space is not the biggest and is not a great space to be doing live music during a pandemic while keeping everybody distanced and safe.



This final weekend in 2020 will feature Terminal Station, Brandon Isaak, Tamihi, and Naxx.

You can grab tickets in the link here.

So, What’s next you ask? Jeff and crew will be spending time in Tractorgrease Headquarters planning their next moves and coming up with ways to bring you live music and the sense of community that Tractorgrease is even during the toughest of times.

So this weekend you can stop by and pick up any of the left over merchandise for 50% off. (while quantities last)