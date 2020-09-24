BC SPCA – 125 Years of Protecting Animals

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from Craig Daniell BC SPCA) – With an election call, COVID, and a Federal Throne Speech, this celebration could have been lost in the news shuffle.

But it won’t.

1895 to 2020.

125 years of service from those who love and protect animals to those that love animals .. period.

2020 marks an historic milestone for the BC SPCA – 125 years of serving and protecting animals in British Columbia! More than a million farm, domestic and wild animals have received life-saving help, thanks to amazing staff, volunteers, supporters and community partners.

From the BC SPCA’s creation in 1895 to their first shelter opening in 1950; from the one millionth animal adopted in 2014 to major changes in laws protecting animals in 2019, you’ve helped transform the lives of millions of animals.

An because of your compassion, loyalty and generosity, the BC SPCA have achieved so much together to improve the quality of life for animals in B.C. and across Canada. As B.C.’s oldest animal welfare charity, they are proud to serve B.C. most vulnerable and at-risk animals.

A comprehensive history timeline can be found at this link.