2021 Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Goes Virtual

Chilliwack – Due to Covid 19 and the uncertainty surrounding events of any shape and size, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has had to make the very difficult decision to “reshape or restructure” the 2021 Business Excellence awards.

6 new awards with new criteria for 2020.

•The Most Innovative

•Excellence in Collaboration

•Outstanding Support

•Community Advocate

•Inspiring Leader

•Front Line Hero

To see more about each of these awards, check out the website: http://www.chilliwackchamber.com/business-excellence-nomination/business-excellence-awards-2021-criteria/

These awards will be executed through a few phases:

1)Online Nominations that will open October 1st and stay open until October 31st

You can use this link on or after October 1st to make your nominations http://www.chilliwackchamber.com/business-excellence-nomination/

2)Online Voting that will take place November 1 to November 30th

You can use this link on or after November 1, 2020 to VOTE once per category!http://www.chilliwackchamber.com/beavote

3)A special “Roadshow” edition of presentations with a cast and crew made up of all partners.

For more information or if you are interested in Sponsorship, contact Leanna Kemp at leanna@chilliwackchamber.com