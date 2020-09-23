RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Bruce James Madill

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Bruce James Madill, 35, of Chilliwack. Mr. Madill was last seen on September 16, 2020 in the 9500-block of Paula Crescent, Chilliwack.

RCMP/Bruce James Madill

Bruce James Madill description:

Caucasian male;

Height: 173 cm (5’08);

Weight: 56 kg (123 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: green.

Tattoo on right arm ‘Anna and Nathan’.

As investigators continue to search for Mr. Madill, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and friends are concerned for Bruce’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bruce James Madill to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

