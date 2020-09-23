First Active Storm Cycle of the Fall Season Brings Rain, Wind and Localized Flooding

Fraser Valley – Right on cue. .. and let the continuing 2020 jokes fly.

4:06 AM PDT Wednesday 23 September 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

A series of vigorous frontal systems will move across the south coast of BC today through Saturday. They will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds in the first active storm cycle of the the fall season.



The first system will spread rain to Vancouver Island and the mainland today and Thursday.



Rainfall intensity will vary through the day and across regions. Over Vancouver Island, total rainfall amounts over the two day period will generally range from 15 to 40 mm, with amounts in excess of 100 mm over West Vancouver Island. For the mainland coast, total rainfall amounts will range from 30 mm to over 50 mm for the two day period. The heaviest rainfall amounts are currently expected near the mountains.



This system will also bring strong southeast winds to the west coast of Vancouver Island early this morning. Strong winds over the Strait of Georgia and surrounding regions will peak early this morning. Winds will diminish later today, but gusty conditions will continue.



Tonight and Thursday, unsettled conditions will bring a risk of thunderstorms across the region as well.



The combination of heavy rain with leaves on the ground may lead to localized flooding. Strong winds may also lead to power outages.



The wet pattern will continue with more rain expected Friday and Saturday.