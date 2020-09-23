2020 Rivers Day Cleanup Will Be Very Different – Sunday September 27 – Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Vedder River Cleanup Society will still have a cleanup of the river, celebrating BC Rivers Day Cleanup, but it will have a major and obvious difference.

The Society will be doing some kind of river cleanup for BC Rivers Day THIS Sunday, September 27th at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club. It is going to be VERY different and significantly scaled back.

The focus will be from the Vedder Bridge and up Chilliwack Lake Road.

Please email at info@cleanrivers.ca to pre-register and secure your spot. There are a limited number of spots available (45) and suggest that this is an adults only cleanup due to the limited space.

Covid 19 safety protocol is as follows:

You must wear a mask when registering and dropping off your garbage (non-negotiable) You must use the provided hand-sanitizer before registering You must practice physical distancing on site at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club There is to be no lingering on site at the Chilliwack Fish and Game Club (48685 Chilliwack Lake Rd)

Washrooms will be available.

The Society will provide you with gloves, bags and pick up sticks and maintain proper physical distancing between you and the Directors.

Registration would be 8:30-9am and expect everyone back at the bins no later than 1pm.