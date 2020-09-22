Ridge Meadows RCMP Investigating Break In at Christmas Hamper Charity

Ridge Meadows (Maple Ridge) – It’s only the start of autumn and already a Christmas charity has been hit by criminals.

On September 22, 2020, at approximately 5:30 am, the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the Albion fairgrounds for a break and enter to a building on the property. A large safe with gift cards totaling approximately $10,000 was stolen from inside the building.

The early investigation suggests a black pickup truck might be involved as one was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the incident.

“Police don’t usually release the name of a victim or business however, with their permission, we are publicly sharing because these stolen gift cards directly support our local community and families in need over the upcoming holiday season,” states Constable Julie Klaussner. “We want to catch the criminals responsible for this despicable act and are hoping the public can help.”

Klaussner further states, “Police are looking for any information that may be helpful. If you were out walking your dog at the time, possibly have dash camera footage or video surveillance of anything suspicious in the area please contact the police.”

If you have any information please contact Constable Vandelft at Ridge Meadows RCMP, 604-463-6251 and reference file #2020-20784 or call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.