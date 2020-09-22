Chilliwack Liberal Candidates Acclaimed – Janzen Concerned Over Lack of Challenge

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack incumbent Liberal MLA and Chilliwack-Kent Liberal incumbent Laurie Throness, will remain the party candidates going into the October 24 Provincial Election. You recall that just before the pandemic broke open in march, Former Chilliwack Councilor Diane Janzen wanted the Liberals to have a review of Martin’s record and challenged for the nomination nod.

FVN was asked before Monday’s writ was dropped, to pull the current ads for Martin and Throness until further notice.

(FYI As of Monday evening, the NDP, Green and other parties had yet to announce candidates)

Janzen released a media statement:

Following an election call today, Diane Janzen, nomination candidate for the Chilliwack riding said she was informed over the weekend that the Party will not hold an open nomination and John Martin will be appointed as candidate without contest. “I am deeply disappointed in the BC Liberal Party. They reneged on their promise of open democracy and denied the membership their right to choose a candidate through an open nomination process.” Janzen went on to say that she was approached last summer by a group of citizens unhappy with their representation in Chilliwack. The group wanted to see members able to vote for other candidates. After considerable thought, Janzen launched a year long effort to build support. The Party told her she needed to demonstrate support through membership sales. She and her team more than doubled the memberships and secured all 100 Elections BC signatures required in short order. Janzen indicated that the promise to hold an open nomination existed until last Friday when the “rug was yanked out from under her team”. Over the weekend, Janzen informed her supporters of the decision, and many have decided to cancel their memberships and look to other parties. “The members were denied their choice and let their concern be known to the Party by cancelling memberships and indicating that they will no longer be voting BC Liberal”. Janzen indicated that Chilliwack is normally a safe seat for the BC Liberals, but that may change given these circumstances. The BC Liberal Party cited COVID as a reason. Janzen noted they had 7 months to hold a mail-in ballot or plan a socially distanced meeting such as is occurring in other ridings.

Janzen went on to say: “I am so grateful for all the support that I had throughout this year from members, volunteers and those who sponsored events. I had the great opportunity to travel the riding seeing the best of Chilliwack – businesses, farms, non-profits and amazing families”. Janzen also stated that despite these concerning circumstances, she continues to be committed to strong governance in British Columbia and is passionate about Chilliwack. She encouraged all her supporters to vote their conscience in this next election.