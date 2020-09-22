Chilliwack Fire – Industrial Building Fire (Paint Spray Booth) on Progress Way

Chilliwack – On Tuesday afternoon ( 12:56PM) firefighters from Chilliwack Fire Department firehalls 1, 4 and 6 responded to a structure fire in an industrial building located in the 43000 block of Progress Way.

On arrival, fire crews found a significant amount of smoke coming from the building.Firefighters entered the building, discovered the fire was located in the paint spray booth, and had been extinguished by the building’s fire sprinkler system. Fortunately,there was minor fire, smoke and water damage and it is expected the business will be back in operation soon.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building and no one was hjurt.

The cause of the fire is accidental and is related to hotwork processes in the paint spraybooth.