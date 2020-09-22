Ag Tourism NAFDMA Conference was Live in the Valley in 2016 – In 2021 – Virtual in Atlanta

Fraser Valley/Boston/Atlanta – Back in January/February of 2015, The 31st annual NAFDMA (North American Farmers Direct Marking Association) Convention will be held in Abbotsford and Vancouver, with the closing dinner and networking at Fantasy Farms in Chilliwack.

Live interaction between farmers and marketers plus the only time this major conference was held outside of the US.

2021 and CVOID has changed all that.

Next year in Atlanta, it will look like this according to the NAFDMA website.

2021 Virtual Agritourism Summit These uncertain times keep us physically apart, so we will come together virtually this winter in lieu of meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, for our Annual Convention. NAFDMA will host our first ever Virtual Summit online this coming Feb. 4-6, 2021 starting at 11am ET/8am PT each day. Join business owners from across the agritourism industry for inspiration, education, and engaging conversations.

More info can be found at nafdma@multibriefs.com