2020 UFVRD Mounties Pedal to Cure Cancer – September 21 – 25, Cops for Cancer Tour De Valley

Fraser Valley – Two local RCMP officers are among riders cycling a virtual model in the 2020 Cops for Cancer Tour De Valley.

While Cops for Cancer tours will look and feel different this year with participants pedalling on stationary bikes or in small groups within their community’s, law enforcement and emergency service personnel around the province ride to raise funds for pediatric cancer research and caring support programs.

Representing the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) this tour is Constable Dan Tielmann, Chilliwack RCMP, and Constable Sarah Carey, Hope RCMP.

An officer, who lost his own father as well as a close friend and fellow RCMP officer to cancer this year’s Tour De Valley team captain Dan, rides for a cure.

After watching those close to me fight their valiant battle against cancer I am inspired to do my part to help fight Pediatric cancer, says Constable Tielmann. My hope is that one day no parent will have to seek their child battle cancer.

Honoured to represent Hope RCMP as a member of the Cops for Cancer Tour De Valley team, Sarah rides to support families not only in the physical battle to defeat cancer but the mental and emotional challenges also presented.

Being a child receiving a cancer diagnosis or a parent that must stay strong would overwhelm any of us, says Constable Carey. I stand with you by my commitment to ride so those families know they are not alone.

Set for September 21 -25, 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour De Valley will challenge participants on a virtual journey across the Fraser Valley.

Set for September 21 -25, 2020 the Cops for Cancer Tour De Valley will challenge participants on a virtual journey across the Fraser Valley.

