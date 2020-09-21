More Provincial Money For School Playgrounds In BC and Valley

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn September 21, 2020

Victoria/Fraser Valley – More than 10,000 students will soon have access to new, safe and accessible playgrounds this school year, for a total of 35,000 students over three years, as the Province invests another $5 million to support the health and well-being of children.

This year, 40 schools will receive a $125,000 investment towards purchasing a new, accessible playground. This represents a $25,000 increase for each playground from last year’s investment, made possible through the Playground Equipment Program (PEP). The PEP is a part of the Province’s commitment to update aging infrastructure in B.C. schools to provide safe, enjoyable and accessible learning environments.

Chilliwack School District (SD#33)

  • Robertson Elementary

Abbotsford School District (SD#34)

  • Ross Elementary

Fraser-Cascade School District (SD#78)

  • Harrison Hot Springs Elementary

Langley School District (SD#35)

  • Topham Elementary

Surrey School District (SD#36)

  • Maple Green Elementary
  • Old Yale Road Elementary
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "More Provincial Money For School Playgrounds In BC and Valley"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.