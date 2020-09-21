More Provincial Money For School Playgrounds In BC and Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – More than 10,000 students will soon have access to new, safe and accessible playgrounds this school year, for a total of 35,000 students over three years, as the Province invests another $5 million to support the health and well-being of children.

This year, 40 schools will receive a $125,000 investment towards purchasing a new, accessible playground. This represents a $25,000 increase for each playground from last year’s investment, made possible through the Playground Equipment Program (PEP). The PEP is a part of the Province’s commitment to update aging infrastructure in B.C. schools to provide safe, enjoyable and accessible learning environments.

Chilliwack School District (SD#33)

Robertson Elementary

Abbotsford School District (SD#34)

Ross Elementary

Fraser-Cascade School District (SD#78)

Harrison Hot Springs Elementary

Langley School District (SD#35)

Topham Elementary

Surrey School District (SD#36)