BC Premier John Horgan Calls Snap Election for Saturday October 24

Fraser Valley (with files from Van Sun, CTF,Global) – The worst kept (recent) political secret is out. BC Voters go to the polls on Saturday October 24. It was obvious that some announcement was coming as media outlets were swamped with spending announcements of all sorts, that flooded inboxes.

It will mark one of the first times in B.C. history that voters will go to the polls during a provincial state of emergency.

On Monday morning, Premier John Horgan went to visit Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in Victoria to advise she dissolve the legislature.

This will be B.C.’s 42nd provincial general election.

British Columbians will vote October 24, with advanced voting starting October 16 to 21, according to Elections B.C.

Face to face traditional campaigning will be minimal at best due to the pandemic. Most of this campaign will be virtual.

At disillusion, Both the NDP and Liberals had 41 seats, the Greens with 2 and 2 independents.

BC Teachers Federation have asked that schools not be used for voting on Election Day citing health concerns for students.

Horgan said he struggled with the decision: “We are not at the end of COVID-19, that’s why we need the election.. ask British Columbians what they think , focused on the needs of BC. … stay in the right track.. positive changes in transit, child care spaces, climate action, Indigenous People’s concerns, getting resources re COVID “

Dr Bonnie Henry is working with Elections BC on voting safely including mail in ballots and other technology. Dr Henry told Horgan was that the pandemic will be here now, in the spring or next fall when the current mandate would have ended. Horgan said he looked at the landscape and made his decision, and Dr Henry was not involved in actual talks about an election date.

The official Statement from the Premier: Langford, BC– Following a meeting with B.C.’s Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Janet Austin, Premier John Horgan announced a provincial general election will occur on October 24, 2020.



“I have just met with the Lieutenant Governor and she has agreed with my request to hold an election on October 24,” John Horgan said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything — the people of British Columbia deserve a say in the direction of our recovery and the future of our province.”



From his community of Lanford, John Horgan spoke about his decision to call an election and his government’s record during its first term. The BC NDP minority government lasted over three years, much longer than most minority governments.



“We’ve made a lot of progress for people over the last three years. We invested in healthcare and schools. We build transit, housing and childcare centres. We eliminated the MSP—the largest middle-class tax cut in BC history—and during this pandemic, we kept people safe while staying focused on what matters,” Horgan said.



“The BC Liberals are pushing for changes that benefit the wealthy and well-connected—at your expense. We have a plan to keep you safe, and to make life better and more affordable for people. We’ve accomplished a lot on what matters most to people, and there’s a lot more work ahead of us.”



Horgan also addressed how this election will have additional public health measures informed by the Provincial Public Health officer to ensure the safety of everyone.



“Like a lot of things these days, this election is going to look different than previous ones. I know we can do it safely,” Horgan said. “There will be new opportunities for people to vote in advance or by a mail-in-ballot from the comfort of their homes.”

Reaction:

Chilliwack City Councilor/FVRD Chair Jason Lum : No surprises here…

Can anyone else remember another election campaign when one of the main issues was, "Should we be doing this?" #bcpoli #Kamloops — James Peters (@Jamloops) September 21, 2020

Surrey Board of Trade’s Anita Huberman was not impressed in her Facebook comments: Just what we need to add to our pandemic stress British Columbians are heading to the polls.