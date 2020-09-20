Kila LIVE STREAMING in Harrison September 26 (VIDEO)

Harrison – In January 2020, Kíla were one of the highlights at Folk Alliance in New Orleans and are making plans to tour the USA and Canada in 2021 & 2022.



Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Kíla are bringing their unique live sound to the Harrison Festival of the Arts through an exclusive online hour long concert that will be streamed on September 26th at 7.30pm local time.

Kíla have collaborated with Danielle Devlin of https://canismusic.com to bring these festivals and venues together on September 26th 2020 for a unique KÍLA LIVE online concert.

Online Registration: https://kila.live/harrison/



Formed in Dublin, Ireland in 1988, Kíla’s unique and ever evolving sound, while rooted in Irish tradition, is inspired by a myriad of musical influences

worldwide. Kíla’s 8 members stem from differing musical backgrounds, including Irish traditional, classical, folk and rock.

Kíla have played in over 35 countries and at notable festivals like the Montreux Jazz Festival, Edmonton Folk festival in Canada, WOMAD festivals in New Zealand, Spain and Australia, RWMF in Malaysia, Festival de Ortigueira in Spain, the Sziget Festival Hungary, the Electric Picnic in Ireland, Glastonbury, Cambridge Folk Festival and Boomtown in the UK and many many more.

