Trans Mountain Pipeline Construction Update for Hope, Popkum, Ohamil and Coquihalla (September 18)

Fraser Valley – Now that the Trans Mountain pipeline construction is moving along into the Fraser Valley, FVN will provide construction updates, courtesy TMX.

Laidlaw Road Stockpile Site, Construction Office and Yard *Work at this site is currently underway.

This site may be used for the delivery and storage of construction materials and equipment, including stockpiling and staging of pipe; installation of temporary office buildings or trailers to support construction crews building the pipeline and associated facilities; transportation of materials and equipment to and from the site.

Kingsvale Transmission Line *Work at this site is now complete. This recently completed line will provide additional power to Trans Mountain’s existing Kingsvale Pump Station, which is being expanded as part of the Expansion Project, and will be jointly maintained and operated by Valard Construction LP and the Lower Nicola Indian Band Development Corp. It’s the first electricity transmission line to be majority-owned, operated, maintained and financed by an Indigenous group in Canada.​

Coquihalla Summit to Popkum Right-Of-Way Preparation *Work at this site may begin as early as September, pending all necessary permits and approvals.



Preparatory activities will commence in a series of phases along the existing pipeline right-of-way, including surveying, flagging and staking as well as location of utilities.

Popkum Construction Office and Yard *This site may be occupied as early as September, pending all permits and approvals This temporary infrastructure site, located on the Popkum Indian Reserve No. 1, is being developed and is owned by the Popkum First Nation. If approved by the CER, this site would be used for office facilities, a construction yard for storage of equipment, pipe, and other construction material during construction of the Expansion Project in the Coquihalla-Hope region.