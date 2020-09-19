Chiefs/BCHL Exhibition Season – Teams Staying Close To Home

Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League has set a schedule for the 2020-21 exhibition season, leading up to the start of the regular season in early December.

This includes the Chilliwack Cheifs and Langley Rivermen.

As part of the league’s extended training camp, the schedule will feature competition between BCHL teams within their cohort of four.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

The Chiefs schedule ( for now) looks like this:(Season Starts October 2)

Date Visiting GF Home GF Venue Crowd Time Oct. 2 Chilliwack – Surrey – South Surrey Arena 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 4 Surrey – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 5:00 pm PDT Oct. 9 Langley – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 16 Chilliwack – Surrey – South Surrey Arena 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 17 Surrey – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 23 Surrey – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 24 Coquitlam – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PDT Oct. 30 Chilliwack – Coquitlam – Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre 7:00 pm PDT Nov. 7 Coquitlam – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PST Nov. 20 Langley – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PST Nov. 21 Coquitlam – Chilliwack – Chilliwack Coliseum 7:00 pm PST

Click here to view the full schedule of games.

The league announced in July that the regular-season would be delayed until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can follow the action this year on HockeyTV.