Chiefs/BCHL Exhibition Season – Teams Staying Close To Home

Posted By: Don Lehn September 19, 2020

Chilliwack – The BC Hockey League has set a schedule for the 2020-21 exhibition season, leading up to the start of the regular season in early December.

This includes the Chilliwack Cheifs and Langley Rivermen.

As part of the league’s extended training camp, the schedule will feature competition between BCHL teams within their cohort of four.

“We believe it’s important to have our players playing meaningful games during this extended period before the start of our regular season, in order to stay engaged and game-ready leading into December,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “Our teams are working within the guidelines to provide our players with a high level of development on and off the ice.”

The Chiefs schedule ( for now) looks like this:(Season Starts October 2)

DateVisitingGFHomeGFVenueCrowdTime
Oct. 2ChilliwackSurreySouth Surrey Arena7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 4SurreyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum5:00 pm PDT
Oct. 9LangleyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 16ChilliwackSurreySouth Surrey Arena7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 17SurreyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 23SurreyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 24CoquitlamChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PDT
Oct. 30ChilliwackCoquitlamPoirier Sports and Leisure Centre7:00 pm PDT
Nov. 7CoquitlamChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PST
Nov. 20LangleyChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PST
Nov. 21CoquitlamChilliwackChilliwack Coliseum7:00 pm PST

Click here to view the full schedule of games.

The league announced in July that the regular-season would be delayed until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can follow the action this year on HockeyTV.

