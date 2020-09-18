Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Leonne Beebe…Part 1 of two parts, on the Limbert family and more (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Kent Celebration 125: Podcast with Leonne Beebe…Part 1 of two parts, on the Limbert family and more.

Longtime Agassiz resident and teacher, Leonne Beebe, related to the Limbert’s, talks about this family and the Luyat, Roussel, Castonguay, Martin, Tuyttens, Westlin, and others with a deep history in the region. Leonne’s husband Fraser Beebe is a lifelong career soldier having served for the Canadian Armed Forces in a number of capacities including work with NATO, involvement in combat training, and CFB Chilliwack until retiring in 1991 and settling in Agassiz.