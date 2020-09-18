chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! SEASON 2 PREMIERE! Sep 17, 2020 – Join our BRAND NEW HOSTS (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! SEASON 2 PREMIERE! Sep 17, 2020 – Join our BRAND NEW HOSTS,selected from Executive Producers auditions this past summer! Special musical guest, Luke Vandevert with his new song, “Honesty” from the FABULOUS new “Artists In Isolation Vol. 2” album! chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

