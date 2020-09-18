Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 17, 2020 w/ Glenda Standeven, Kris Sims.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Fraser Valley SMOKED IN!
• West of Hope major train derailment
• Chilliwack Schools back in class/School Board back to crunching numbers
and
Politics In the Valley & only the shadow cabinet knows!
News Director: Don Lehn
Guest Anchor: Glenda Standeven, Optimists Club of Chilliwack
Interview: Kris Sims BC Director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: Sep 17, 2020 w/ Glenda Standeven, Kris Sims (VIDEO)"