Alaskan Man Tries Get Smuggle 14 Guns Across Border at Huntington/Abbotsford

Abbotsford – On Friday, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers and CBSA Criminal Investigations Section announced charges against Corey Scott KETTERING, 33, of Alaska following an incident at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon, British Columbia port of entry on July 27, 2020 in which CBSA officers seized 14 firearms:

four prohibited semi-automatic rifles (assault-style);

three prohibited handguns;

one restricted handgun; and,

six non-restricted long guns.

KETTERING was arrested and released on an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on September 21, 2020 to face charges on the following counts:

smuggling, pursuant to Section 159 of the Customs Act (x1);

making false or deceptive statements, pursuant to Section 153(a) of the Customs Act (x1);

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, pursuant to Section 95(1) of the Criminal Code (x7); and,

unauthorized possession of a firearm, pursuant to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code (x6).

Travellers are encouraged to leave their firearms at home when seeking entry to Canada. However, travellers with firearms must declare them to the CBSA officer at the first opportunity and meet import regulations.