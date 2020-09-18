Agassiz Keno Winner ‘Dumbfounded’ after $25K Win

Agassiz (BCLC) – Dale Zinko purchased a ticket for the Keno + Keno Bonus draw on September 2, 2020 at the Agassiz Elks Lodge on No. 9 Highway and was watching the board when he was suddenly “dumbfounded” after matching six numbers to win more than $25,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Zinko said. “I think my friends and the people at the lodge were more excited than I was.”

The Agassiz resident says he plans to share his win with his family and treat himself to a few things as well.