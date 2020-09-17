Mission Public Consultation Launched for District-wide Tree Management Bylaw

Mission —The public is invited to give their feedback on a proposed Tree Management Bylaw that would better support District-wide responsible tree removal and overall management of Mission’s tree canopy for the long-term benefits of the community.

While the District currently has a Tree Bylaw, it is limited to only the Silverdale area and active land development applications, meaning that elsewhere in Mission tree removal and cutting can take place without a permit.

To safely gather public feedback during the COVID-19 crisis, an online survey is now available at engage.mission.ca and hardcopies or assistance in other languages is available by contacting Municipal Hall.

Consultation is open from Sept. 16 until Oct. 16, 2020.

The survey seeks to assess the degree residents, businesses and community stakeholders agree with the proposed bylaw’s:

• Tree coverage objectives;

• Permit requirements;

• Replacement trees and replanting requirements;

• Enforcement, fines, fees and penalties.

All comments received during this period will be considered for the revision of the draft Tree Management Bylaw, and staff will present

the revised bylaw to Council for the first three readings sometime in November.