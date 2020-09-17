Legion Masks On Sale at The Poppy Store

Fraser Valley/Toronto/Ottawa – Royal Canadian Legion is dedicated to providing as much support as they can to help those who need it most.
The facemask should only be used in addition to other preventative measures, and while following these guidelines:
• Wash your hands immediately before putting it on and immediately after taking it off
• Avoid touching your face while using it
• Change it as soon as it gets damp or soiled
• Make sure it fits your face well (no gaps)
• Never share it with others
• Put it directly in the washing machine after use (cloth masks can be laundered with other items using a hot cycle, and then dried thoroughly)
• Continue practicing good hand hygiene
MASK MATERIAL:
Outside – 100% poly twill 220 gm
Inside – 100% polyester mesh
Made in Canada
Please note: Masks are non-returnable if opened.
