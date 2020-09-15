UFV Team Researching How Wildfires and Associated Smoke Impact Physical Activity

Fraser Valley – Timing is everything…

Wildfires are a source of air pollution particularly relevant in BC. In 2017/2018 the wildfire seasons in BC were considered record-setting. And this past week, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. caused major air pollution in southern British Columbia. This caused air quality objectives to be exceeded and a number of air quality advisories were issued.

When air quality is poor, people are advised to reduce or reschedule physical activity, but do people do this? Does wildfire smoke deter people from physical activity?



A team from UFV is investigating how wildfire smoke impacts physical activity and mental health.



Dr. Luisa Giles is an exercise and environmental health researcher at the University of the Fraser Valley who is leading a team of researchers including her UFV colleagues Dr. Jason Brandenburg, Dr. Iris Lesser and Dr. Cynthia Thomson. The team is conducting an online survey to understand if wildfire smoke impacts physical activity and mental well-being.



They are recruiting individuals 19 years or older whose local air quality has been impacted by wildfire smoke. If individuals consent to participate, they will be asked to complete an online questionnaire inquiring about physical activity, mental well-being, and demographic variables. It will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.



To complete the online survey go to: https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/WildfiresandPhysicalActivity.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Dr. Luisa Giles at luisa.giles@ufv.ca