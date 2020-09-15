Next Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – October 1

Chilliwack – The next Prostate Cancer Support Group meeting for Chilliwack is October 1 at 7:00 PM and will be done by a web conference.

All past attendees will receive an invitation to join. The keynote speaker will be Monita Sundar, Provincial Program Manager of the Prostate Cancer Supportive Care Program. She will be speaking about the services the program offers across the province and how you can take advantage of the program virtually.

To register for the meeting please send an email to deerikson@shaw.ca. Attendees may ask questions on the chat line.

Any questions, call Dale (604) 824-5506.