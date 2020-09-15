Chilliwack YMCA Generation Health – Free Lifestyle Program for Kids and Families

Chilliwack – Generation Health is a FREE 10-week healthy lifestyle program for children and their families.

The Chilliwack YMCA will be meeting (with safe social distancing protocols in place) once a week as of October 2020 at YMCA Chilliwack. This program covers various topics related to healthy living such as healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more.

Families who participate in this program will receive a FREE 6-month membership to the YMCA. This program requires prior registration and screening through these details: telephone 1-888-650-3141 or send an e-mail to info@generationhealth.ca.