Train Derails near Laidlaw

Laidlaw/Hope – Monday Morning commuters on Highway One are reporting the sight of a train derailment near Laidlaw.

There are no reports of injury. Traffic is one lane on Highway One along that part of the CN track.

Joyce Tetreau told FVN :

Train derailment at Hunter Creek in Laidlaw. Potash everywhere. Looks like railcars in the Creek. River just feet away. CN not having a good morning.

Jonathan Abecassis, Media Relations with CN told FVN in an email:

CN crews are responding to a train derailment that happened earlier this morning near Hope, BC. Preliminary information indicates that at least 20 railcars carrying potash derailed off of a rail bridge. CN’s team of environmental experts as well as third party contractors are also responding as several of the cars derailed into an adjacent body of water. There are no injuries, fires, or dangerous goods reported to be involved at this time.

CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and thank the first responders present at the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Photo from Steve Lindhout

Steve Lindhout

Photo from Fraser Valley Road Report/Facebook