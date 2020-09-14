New BC Motion Picture Fund – for Made-In-BC Film

Victoria – B.C. creators and producers will receive help to get projects off the ground, with new government funding targeted for the motion picture industry as it restarts.

“The past few months have shown us how quickly the motion picture industry can change,” said Premier John Horgan. “This new fund will help B.C.’s domestic film industry create new content so it can recover faster and get thousands of skilled workers involved in film and TV production back on set.”

As part of the COVID-19 Action Plan relief funding, the Province is investing $2 million to launch the new Domestic Motion Picture Fund. This is the first dedicated funding since 2003 to support the production phase of content creation in B.C.’s domestic motion picture sector.

B.C. production companies can apply for support to turn their ideas into finished products, such as feature films, TV shows, series, documentaries and animated content. The fund will help local production companies attract investment and leverage federal funding.

The Domestic Motion Picture Fund will support:

development – activities, such as research, concept development and scriptwriting; and

production – production costs, such as hiring crew, renting equipment and securing locations.

Reel Focus BC

Through Creative BC, the B.C. government will offer more than $4 million this year to the domestic motion picture industry through: