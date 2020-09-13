The Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique On Wellington In Downtown Chilliwack – New Owners

Chilliwack – Open since 2017, the Funky ‘Unforgettable” Boutique on Wellington in Downtown Chilliwack is a treasure trove of goodies. Check out the high quality and name brand gently worn clothing , records, collectibles and memorabilia.

45947 Wellington Ave, Chilliwack, BC V2P 2C6 Phone: (604) 402-0888

This past August, Terry Peterson and her daughter Corrina Peppler have assumed the reigns of the store from Grace Raskob, who has retired. Mom and Daughter will always greet you with a smile.

Unforgettable has an updated Facebook page which can be found here.