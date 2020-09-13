Victoria – On the heels of the 19th anniversary of 9-11, Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Firefighters’ National Memorial Day:

Province of BC

“Today, on Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, we honour the brave Canadians who have lost their lives while answering the call of duty for the last time.

“As flags fly at half-mast over the B.C. Parliament Buildings in memory of these fallen heroes, my thoughts are with families here in British Columbia and across Canada who are remembering their parent, child, grandchild, sibling or spouse.

“It’s hard to think of a profession more selfless than firefighting. Firefighters are real life superheroes – people who run into danger that the rest of us run away from. They put their own lives on the line to protect our homes, our communities and our loved ones.

“We ask a lot from firefighters. We ask them to be role models to our kids, ambassadors for our communities and to spend precious time away from their own families and loved ones while they keep ours safe. When we lose a firefighter in the line of duty, we all feel it.

“Our government understands that the dangers faced by firefighters also include mental and emotional stress that can affect their job, their friends and family. That’s why we have made changes to make sure that firefighters have better access to mental-health services and compensation. While we are proud of the progress we have made, we know there is more to do to support the first responders who protect us.

“Today, and every day, our hearts go out to those who are grieving for lost loved ones, as well as those firefighters still with us who have suffered injuries, traumas and illnesses – both visible and invisible. We will never forget your sacrifice.”