Chilliwack School Board’s First Meeting for 20-21 – with COVID and Finances The Big Topics

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board will meet for the first time, in the 2020-21 school year, on Tuesday September 15. COVID protocol will surely be a major topic, along with the Summer Learning Program and that the Board approve the 2019-2020 Audited Financial Statements and forward to the Ministry of Education
The Regular Board Meeting Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website: https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021
NOTICE – 2020/2021 BOARD MEETINGS
Given the requirement for physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Education meetings will be held as follows:
· The Board of Education, Interim Superintendent and Secretary Treasurer will meet in person in the boardroom at the School District Office.
· Due to the small size of the boardroom, members of the public and additional staff presenters must join the board meeting remotely via Zoom Webinar.
· Members of the public must register for the Zoom Webinar in order to watch the meeting in real time.
Ø Questions and comments may be typed into the Q and A function during the public participation portions of the agenda.
· Meetings will be recorded and posted online in the Board Meetings section of the district website the day following the meeting.
For the September 15, 2020 Board of Education meeting, please register here in order to watch and participate.
