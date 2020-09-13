Chilliwack School Board’s First Meeting for 20-21 – with COVID and Finances The Big Topics

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School Board will meet for the first time, in the 2020-21 school year, on Tuesday September 15. COVID protocol will surely be a major topic, along with the Summer Learning Program and that the Board approve the 2019-2020 Audited Financial Statements and forward to the Ministry of Education

The Regular Board Meeting Agenda Package has been posted on the school district website: https://sd33.bc.ca/2020-2021

NOTICE – 2020/2021 BOARD MEETINGS

Given the requirement for physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Education meetings will be held as follows:

· The Board of Education, Interim Superintendent and Secretary Treasurer will meet in person in the boardroom at the School District Office.

· Due to the small size of the boardroom, members of the public and additional staff presenters must join the board meeting remotely via Zoom Webinar.

· Members of the public must register for the Zoom Webinar in order to watch the meeting in real time.

Ø Questions and comments may be typed into the Q and A function during the public participation portions of the agenda.

· Meetings will be recorded and posted online in the Board Meetings section of the district website the day following the meeting.