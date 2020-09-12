chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 15, “Alyson Seale” Alyson Seale, Associate Professor for University of the Fraser Valley (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Chill N Chat! Episode 15, “Alyson Seale”

Chill N Chat!’s final episode for Season 1!

OK, fans of who what where when why, will wonder WHY a limo ride? Tune in and find out, and while you’re at it, meet the fabulous Alyson Seale, Associate Professor for University of the Fraser Valley in the final interview of the season!

Treasure Trails this week is in Fluevogs for an early morning jaunt around the pond at Sardis Park!

You’ll also learn whether you can cook corn in the hood of your car (but only if you know how to open said hood).

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

PS…wine deets for this week: Stags Hollow 2016 Merlot https://www.stagshollowwinery.com/