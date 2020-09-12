Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Video Highlights Three Current Projects – Base of Promontory, Cottonwood Mall/Save-On and Five Corners (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has released a three minute video update on some of the major projects around town. They include widening of Promontory Road and development from the base of Promontory through Tzeachten First Nation ( and the second location for the Shandhar Hut, which is a welcome surprise as many restaurants have taken financial hits during the pandemic) as well as Five Corners and the Cottonwood Mall expansion including the new SaveOn Foods.
