Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Video Highlights Three Current Projects – Base of Promontory, Cottonwood Mall/Save-On and Five Corners (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn September 12, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce has released a three minute video update on some of the major projects around town. They include widening of Promontory Road and development from the base of Promontory through Tzeachten First Nation ( and the second location for the Shandhar Hut, which is a welcome surprise as many restaurants have taken financial hits during the pandemic) as well as Five Corners and the Cottonwood Mall expansion including the new SaveOn Foods.

