Vancouver Summer Radio Ratings – News/Info Remains Healthy, Sports Radio Takes Hit

Vancouver – The Fall radio ratings period is now in full swing. Numeris, who does the radio ratings for Canada has released its “summer book”. News/Talk stations like CBC, CKNW and News 1130 remained steady. Music radio usually takes a summer hit as people are out and about, although COVID has played with the ratings this go round. Sports radio was simply awful as they scrambled for content.

Fraser Valley stations only have two ratings periods, Sping and Fall. KiSS radio is licensed as an (oddity) Chilliwack-Vancouver spill station.

Info courtesy of Puget Sound Radio and Numeris.

Vancouver PPM Radio Ratings. May 25 – Aug. 30, 2020

Demographic: A12+

Geography: Vancouver CTRL

Data type: Respondent

Average Daily Universe …. 2,369,000

Station Format AMA (000) Daily Cume (000) Share (%) Trend

CKNW NewsTalk 12.5 156.2 13.9 -2.2

CBU Radio 1 10.0 151.4 11.1 -2.3

CJJR JR Country 9.2 140.1 10.2 +1.0

CFMI Rock 101 7.8 190.2 8.7 +0.7

CHQM QM-FM 6.8 226.0 7.6 -0.1

CFBT Virgin 5.6 208.0 6.2 +1.0

CFOX Alt.Rock 5.3 133.5 5.9 +0.4

CJAX Jack 4.2 171.7 4.7 +0.5

CBC CBC Music 4.0 55.4 4.5 +0.6

CKZZ Z95.3 3.9 160.1 4.4 +0.2

CKWX News 1130 3.8 133.7 4.3 -0.2

CHLG Breeze 3.5 110.1 3.9 +1.1

CKPK Peak 3.3 82.1 3.6 -0.4

CKKS Kiss 104 3.1 133.7 3.4 n/c

KWPZ Praise 2.1 52.0 2.3 -0.5

CKST TSN 1040 2.1 44.7 2.3 +0.4

CISL Sportsnet 650 0.5 24.0 0.6 +0.2

CFTE Bloomberg 0.4 13.7 0.4 n/c

CHMG All Traffic 0.3 28.8 0.3 n/c

Spill Stations: CKKSFM (Vancouver/Chilliwack), KWPZFM (Vancouver/Abbotsford)

PPM Top-line Radio Statistics

TERMS

Average Minute Audience (000): Expressed in thousands, this is the average number of persons exposed to a radio station during an average minute. Calculated by adding all the individual minute audiences together and dividing by the number of minutes in the daypart.

Average Daily Cume (000): Expressed in thousands, this is the average number of unique listeners who were exposed tothe station for at least one minute during an average day. Calculated by adding the number of unique listeners each dayand dividing it by the number of days in the analysis.

Share: Within a central market area, the estimated total hours tuned to that station expressed as a percentage of total hours tuned to Total Encoded Radio.

Average Daily Universe: The average daily universe for the analyzed period. The universe is expressed as daily averages because it changes slightly daily as the intab changes.