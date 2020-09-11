Serious Police Incident at Cabalas in Abbotsford – Officer Pepper Sprayed – Suspects in Custody, One Shot – IIO Called In

Abbotsford – Just after 3:15M Friday afternoon, Abbotsford Police started an investigation into a serious incident at the 1818 McCallum Road, (Cabelas parking lot)McCallum Junction.

Police responded to a theft in progress from Cabela’s at 1818.

Two suspects exited the store and were challenged by the responding Abbotsford Police Officer. One suspect fled, the other suspect pepper sprayed the officer and then ran from the area, moments later that same suspect returned and sprayed the officer again and began physically assaulting that officer; at this point the officer discharged their firearm striking the suspect. Both suspects are in custody and the public is not in

any danger.



The Abbotsford Police Officer received injuries related to the pepper spray and confrontation and was transported to hospital for treatment. The suspect was also transported to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid McCallum Junction to allow investigators to conduct their work.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.