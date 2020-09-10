Wednesday Valley Heat Record Falls, Expect the Same for Thursday – Air/Heat Statements Remain

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – Another late summer heat record fall for Chilliwack on Wednesday. You can expect the same for Thursday.

According to Roger Pannett at Environment Canada , the stats break down as such: September 9th, 2020.

Wednesday’s max 32.9 C was 11.2 C above normal and exceeding the previous record for the day at 32.2 C in 1963.

5:22 AM PDT Thursday 10 September 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal through Friday.



An upper ridge of high pressure is drawing warm air northward from the United States. Temperatures will peak today through Friday with daytime highs that are 5 to 10 degrees celsius above seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will also be up to 5 degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas.



Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.



Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:40 AM PDT Thursday 10 September 2020

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Metro Vancouver is continuing an Air Quality Advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Regional District because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter and has issued an additional advisory for ground-level ozone. Conditions are expected to persist through at least tomorrow. Wildfire smoke from fires in Washington and Oregon continues to impact the region’s fine particulate matter concentrations. Today’s forecasted hot temperatures combined with wildfire smoke will cause elevated ground-level ozone concentrations.



Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds and temperatures change, and as wildfire behaviour changes.



Ground-level ozone is not emitted directly into the air. It is formed when nitrogen oxides (pollutants emitted when fuels are burned) and volatile organic compounds (emitted from solvents) react in the air in the presence of sunlight. The highest levels of ground-level ozone are generally observed between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days.



Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.



Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections such as COVID-19 should postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity until the advisory is lifted, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable. Exposure is particularly a concern for people with underlying conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, as well as asthma, and/or diabetes, individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women and infants, children, outdoor workers (e.g. construction and agricultural workers), and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk.