Trans Mountain Expansion Project Business Readiness Free Workshop (Zoom) via Abby, CHWK and Langley Chambers of Commerce – September 29

Fraser Valley – Trans Mountain is inviting you to an interactive virtual workshop to learn more about construction and business opportunities with the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in the Fraser Valley.

This event is co-hosted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. In this virtual workshop, Trans Mountain and its contractors will describe the Project’s procurement process and timelines to help businesses understand and prepare for potential procurement and employment opportunities. Participants will learn how to maximize local economic benefits associated with the Project.

Trans Mountain anticipates beginning construction in the Fraser Valley in January 2021. Types of procurement opportunities may include construction supplies and materials as well as subcontracts in pipeline specific services and heavy equipment.



Please register your attendance here.

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Location: Zoom

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email closer to the event date containing information and instructions about joining the virtual Zoom meeting.

Please note: Trans Mountain and its contractors will not be hiring or accepting resumes at this virtual event. For more information about the Trans Mountain Expansion Project click here.