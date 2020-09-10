New Horizons for Seniors Program: MP Strahl Call for Proposals – Deadline October 20

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is inviting local organizations to apply for funding for community-based projects as part of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2020-2021 call for proposals.

The 2020–2021 NHSP community-based Call for Proposals is available online here: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/new-horizons-seniors.html

The New Horizons for Seniors Program call for proposals is open until October 20, 2020.

This year, organizations will be able to apply for funding to support seniors dealing with the pandemic by submitting project proposals that offer specific COVID-19 relief and recovery activities for seniors. Organizations are still welcome to submit proposals for traditional NHSP projects that they plan to deliver in 2021–22.

“We deeply value the contributions Seniors in Chilliwack—Hope make to our country,” stated MP Strahl. “They have worked hard to support their families, build strong communities and grow our economy.”